The Derby City Dynamite came into the Women’s Football Alliance playoffs with a 2-4 record, but on Saturday the team defeated the Baltimore Nighthawks 40-12 to reach the league’s Division 2 national championship game.

062622.Derby City-Harris Anderson_ly.jpg

The Derby City Dynamite's Kaycee Harris (11) celebrates with Alicia Meyer, left, and Miranda Anderson (86) after scoring a touchdown on a pass from Olivia Wang during Saturday's Women's Football Alliance playoff game at Alumni Stadium. The Dynamite won 40-12. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Derby City Dynamite, based in Louisville, is the only women’s tackle football team in the state.

Saturday’s semifinal game was played at Kentucky State’s Alumni Stadium, and it was close through most of the first half.

062622.Derby City-Embry.jpg

The Derby City Dynamite's Angela Anderson Embry Jr. (56) tackles Baltimore Nighthawk Anna Melton during Saturday's playoff game at Alumni Stadium. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Leading 14-12 late in the second quarter, Dynamite quarterback Olivia Wang threw a touchdown pass to Kaycee Harris for a 20-12 lead, and LaEssence Houston Buckner ran for a touchdown with three seconds left before halftime to give Derby City a 26-12 lead at the break.

Wang is a 2016 KSU graduate.

The Dynamite’s defense took over in the second half, holding Baltimore scoreless.

062622.Derby City-Furman Embry_ly.jpg

Angelita Furman (42) of the Derby City Dynamite follows the blocking of teammate Angela Anderson Embry Jr. (56) Saturday in a Women's Football Alliance playoff game at Alumni Stadium. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Derby City will now face the Mile High Blaze July 9 in the WFA Division 2 national championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, at 6 p.m.

With playoff wins over the Tri State Warriors, 59-0 on June 11, and Saturday’s victory, Derby City takes a 4-4 record into the national championship game.

062622.Derby City-Meyer_ly.jpg

Alicia Meyer (7) of the Derby City Dynamite carries the ball during Saturday's playoff game against the Baltimore Nighthawks at Alumni Stadium. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The Dynamite won Division 3 last year and moved up to Division 2 this season.

The WFA Pro Division championship will be July 10 at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription