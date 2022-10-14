The 41st District volleyball tournament starts Monday at Frankfort's F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

The Frankfort Christian Academy and Frankfort play Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will play top-seeded Franklin County Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

