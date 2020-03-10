Former players, former coaches, former rivals, a co-worker — they all make up the coaching staff of Franklin County girls basketball coach Joey Thacker.
The Lady Flyers play Anderson County today at 8 p.m. in the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Rupp Arena.
It’s the fourth time in the past six years FCHS has advanced to the state tournament.
Lee Meadows and Tim Courtney are the only coaches out of the eight assistants who have been with the program for all four state appearances.
Both have been with the program for eight years.
“I do all the behind-the-scenes stuff, statistics, all the ordering,” Meadows said. “At our first state tournament, the worst mistake we made was having Joey do everything.
“There’s so much you have to do, and some of it doesn’t have a lot to do with basketball. The next year (athletic director) Tracy (Spickard) and I took over some of the load.”
Meadows, the youth pastor at Memorial Baptist Church, served as a student assistant coach his last two years at Georgetown College and was a lead assistant two years after graduation.
He also spent nine years as a boys assistant coach at FCHS before joining Thacker’s staff.
Meadows’ daughter, Lauren, is a sophomore on this year’s team.
“Lauren coming up has made it more fun for me, for her to be part of the program,” Meadows said.
Courtney, who works with the PASS program at Elkhorn Middle, is the girls basketball coach at EMS and has won two middle school state championships.
His daughter, Savannah, played in the state tournament for FCHS in 2015, 2016 and 2017. She’s a junior on Hanover College’s team.
“It never gets old,” Courtney said about going to the state tournament. “I wondered if it would be as exciting with my daughter gone, but it was just as exciting if not more.
“To be in the stat tournament, it never gets old. I love it.”
Chelsea Craig, a 2010 graduate of FCHS, played for Thacker before playing at Campbellsville University.
“I’d moved back from Campbellsville and was at a game one day when Coach Thacker asked if I’d like to come back and help,” Craig said. “I love being around it.”
Craig, who works with post players, is in her fourth year as an assistant coach. After graduating with a degree in fitness and wellness specialist, she’s studying to become a certified personal trainer.
“I love being around it,” Craig said. “I can’t play anymore, but I can pass along my knowledge of the game. I love the game of basketball.”
Anna Arrastia, who graduated from FCHS in 2016, is in her first year as an assistant coach.
She played in the 2015 and 2016 state tournaments and played at Georgetown College for three years, giving up her last year of eligibility when she graduated early.
“When Coach Thacker knew I graduated early and I wasn’t going to play that last year, he said why not come help us out,” Arrastia said.
This is her first coaching position. She works for Compassion International and does a lot of traveling for work.
She’s now seen the state tournament from two perspectives.
“It’s very different,” Arrastia said. “I was excited Friday (when FCHS won the region), but I didn’t know how to act. As players you run around. Everybody’s hugging, jumping up and down, and coaches don’t do that.”
Randy Blevins, who teaches health and physical education at FCHS, is also in his first year on the team.
“Joey asked if I’d come out and be the strength and conditioning coach for September, October and part of November,” Blevins said. “I said I’d do it as long as I can be the water boy. Whatever they need, that’s what I’ll do.”
Blevins’ daughter, Emily, is the team’s videographer, and his son, Ty, often sits at the end of the bench.
“We’ve kind of made it a family affair,” Blevins said, “and the team has accepted us.”
Mollie Wade, in her second year on staff, came to FCHS after spending time as a basketball and soccer coach at Bondurant.
“Coach Thacker reached out to me,” said Wade, a 2004 graduate of Western Hills. “He said he was interested in me joining the staff. I saw it was a great opportunity and chance to develop as a coach. I’ve absolutely enjoyed it.
“He has high standards he holds them to every day, and you either get on board or you get left behind.”
Wade is happy she’s been on the ride.
“I never thought, as a coach or a player, I had a chance of going to a state tournament. It’s definitely exciting.”
Scott True, in his first year first year on the FCHS staff, has been the head coach at Clark County and Lexington Catholic.
He resigned as Lexington Catholic’s coach but still teaches at the school.
“It’s different,” True said about becoming an assistant coach. “It’s a breath of fresh air. I knew what the program was about, and I knew what Joey was about.
“I could have gone to other places, but there weren’t many places I would have gone, and this was one of them.”
Madisen Webb was an assistant coach under True at Lexington Catholic. She’s also in her first year with the FCHS program.
A 2010 graduate of Scott County, Webb played college basketball at South Carolina Upstate and Transylvania.
“It was awesome,” she said about FCHS beating her alma mater Friday in the regional final. “I don’t really go back to Scott County that often.
“It was good,” she added. “It was 10 years ago on March 6 that we (Scott County) beat Franklin County in the regional championship to make it to state.”
Now she’s happily a Lady Flyer.
“I’ve absolutely loved it,” said Webb, who works for state government. “I don’t want it to end.”
Part of that is because of the group she works with.
“We’re very diverse with different perspectives,” Webb said about the coaching staff. “It works.”
