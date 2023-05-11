Hard working. Intelligent. Caring.
These are some of the words used to describe Dixon Ledford by those who knew him.
Ledford, 22, died Friday unexpectedly, according to his obituary. He was a 2018 graduate of Franklin County High School, where he played football for four years.
“It’s been a rough few days,” FCHS football coach Eddie James said Wednesday. “He was a good kid.”
Ledford was a senior captain in 2017, which was James’ first year as head coach, but the relationship between the two went back farther than that.
“Because of Denny [Ledford, Dixon’s father] I’ve known him since he was a baby,” James said. “He was running around up here when I was playing. He was about Jax’s age when I was playing and Denny was coaching me.”
Jax, James’ son, is 5 years old.
Dennis Ledford has been on James’ staff as the defensive coordinator through James’ entire tenure.
“Dixon was smart beyond his years when it came to football,” James said. “He called our defense, and he called it from the outside linebacker spot. It was my first year and Denny and I are putting in a new system.
“I don’t know what we’d have done without Dixon. Denny and I were on the sidelines, yelling at people to get to the right space, but when they got on the field and things started to move fast, Dixon would get everyone lined up. He was always that guy.”
Dixon Ledford was doing the same thing for FCHS Principal Chris Tracy, who was the Flyers’ head football coach Ledford’s first two years of high school.
“He knew our defense inside and out,” Tracy said. “He was so smart and he had that leadership quality where he could take it all in and then relay it so kids his age could understand that.
“It’s tough being a coach’s kid. People think you’re playing because your dad is a coach, but that wasn’t the case with Dixon. Dixon played because he was the best we had at the time. He may not have been the biggest or the fastest, but he knew where he was supposed to be and where everyone else was supposed to be all the time.”
It was Ledford’s passion for football, teammates, friends and family that impressed Nick Moore, who has been an assistant coach at FCHS for nine years and served as a coach at Elkhorn Middle three years prior to that.
“There is very little reward in coaching sports,” Moore posted on the FCHS Flyers Quarterback Club Facebook page. “Half the time you aren't even liked. So you get asked a lot, ‘why in the world would you want to do this?’ Simple answer, kids like Dixon Ledford.
“Dixon didn't care about accolades, being in the news or getting all the attention. Dixon cared about his team, teammates, coaches, friends, family and so many others. Dixon cared about doing things the right way, working his tail off and earning every bit of anything he was given. To this day he is the smartest football player I have been around; his work ethic, drive, determination and love for the game was and will be unmatched.”
Ledford didn’t play football in college, choosing to attend Kentucky.
“Dixon was a true warrior in every sense of the word,” said Nicholas Sheridan, assistant principal at FCHS, who was an assistant football coach at Franklin County and served as interim head coach Ledford’s junior year.
“Dixon was a football player that would never be outworked or outsmarted by any player or coach,” Sheridan added. “This was also true outside the lines of a football field. He was a dedicated, hard-working young man in every aspect of his life.”
That’s what those who knew Ledford will remember about him.
“He was obviously a coach’s kid, and he was like having a coach on the field,” Tracy said. “Besides all that, he was an outstanding young man. Because I have two daughters, I often think, ‘would I let that young man date my daughter?’ With him, absolutely, 100%.”
Ledford’s funeral is scheduled for noon Tuesday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A GoFundMe account in honor of Ledford has been set up to help support his family with the arrangements.
“He was a super kid,” James said. “He’s what you want your kids to be like. Dixon was tough, worked hard, was a good soul and never met a stranger.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.