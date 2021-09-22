The seventh annual Drive 4 Sight golf scramble to benefit the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation will be played Friday, Oct. 1 at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

Registration and lunch will be from noon-1 p.m., and the scramble will have a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

Lions Eye Foundation logo.jpg

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded. There will be a prize board and silent auction along with hole-in-one, longest drive and other contests.

The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation provides vision services through education, detection, prevention, treatment and empowerment.

To register for the scramble, go to www.kylionseye.org/golf.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription