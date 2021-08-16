081721.Rob Duff_submitted.jpg

Rob Duff won the Juniper Hill Men's Club Championship Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Rob Duff captured the Juniper Hill Men’s Club Championship Sunday, winning by four shots over runner-up Mark Keadle.

Jon Aydt led after the first round with a score of 72, and Duff, Keadle and Tim Fowler were tied for second at 74.

Duff shot a 69 Sunday, the only under-par round of the tournament, for the win.

Gary Sharfe shot 150 (75-75) to win the super senior championship.

Here are the top finishers in each flight.

Championship Flight, gold tees: 1. Rob Duff 143 (74-69), 2. Mark Keadle 147 (74-73), 3. Tim Fowler 148 (74-74).

Blue tees, Flight 1: 1. Gary Sharfe 150 (75-75), 2. David Hicks 152 (73-79).

Blue tees, Flight 2: 1. Brad Reynolds 151 (77-74), 2. Terry Thompson 153 (73-80), 3. Ben Boggs 156 (77-79).

White tees, Flight 1: 1. Jeff Bibb 151 (74-77), 2. Roy Johnson 154 (75-79), 3. Chad Wiard 158 (80-78).

White tees, Flight 2: 1. Bob Sharfe 159 (80-79), 2. Kat Veerasethakul 160 (78-82), 3. Monty Owens 161 (81-80).

Red tees: 1. Terry LaFontaine, first low gross, 173 (88-85), 1. Steve Bolin, first low net, 145.

