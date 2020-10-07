Hunter Duplessis, a redshirt senior at the University of Texas San Antonio, has been chosen as a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy.
A place-kicker, Duplessis is one of 199 semifinalists for the trophy.
He is the grandson of George and Jenny Heady of Frankfort and the son of Sherri and David Duplessis of San Antonio. Sherri Duplessis is a 1989 graduate of Frankfort High School.
The Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Duplessis posted a 3.78 GPA as a double major in information systems and cyber security during his time as an undergraduate at UTSA, earning his bachelor's degree in August.
He is currently continuing coursework in technology management. A four-time member of the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll, he has made the UTSA President's List (4.0 semester GPA), Dean's List (3.75) and Honor Roll (3.5) twice apiece.
A two-time member of the football team's Leadership Council, Duplessis is a member of the Society for Collegiate Leadership & Achievement, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and "The Banquet Table" student group. He has volunteered his time with the San Antonio Food Bank, Haven for Hope (local homeless shelter) and UTSA's Rowdy Readers program that visits local elementary schools.
