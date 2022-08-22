082422.WGlf-The Juniper - Schooley Durham_submitted.jpg

Juniper Hill golf pro Kirk Schooley presents the winning prize to Sherrie Durham, who won the Juniper Invitational Aug. 17 by one shot over Connie Goins. (Photo submitted)

Sherrie Durham won the Juniper Invitational played Aug. 17 at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

Durham shot a 77 to win by one shot over Connie Goins. The tournament drew a field of 79 golfers.

