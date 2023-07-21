She has 36 scholarship offers and is ranked as the nation’s 11th best player in the 2025 recruiting class by ESPN, but what has Louisville Mercy junior Leah Macy the most excited recently is being elevated to a five-star recruit.

“It was a big deal. I really want to be a McDonald’s All-American. That’s my goal. To see that fifth star and go up four spots (to No. 11 in the national rankings), I was like all this hard work is paying off. It was a really good feeling,” said Macy.

072223.Vaught Col.-Leah Macy_submitted.jpeg

Mercy's Leah Macy is a prolific scorer and rebounder but showed in a state tournament win over Cooper she is also a skilled ball handler. (Les Nicholson photo)

