Western Hills’ boys basketball team was on top of the world Friday after beating Franklin County 65-62.
The Wolverines came back to earth Tuesday, losing to East Jessamine 79-48 at WHHS’ Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
“I told them before we went out I thought in warm-ups we looked flat,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “We’d won three in a row and we got knocked down a notch.
“It may be the best thing for us. It shows we have some more maturing to do, and we have to learn how to handle success consistently.”
East Jessamine (9-5) led just 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Jaguars extended their lead to 10 points, 37-27, at halftime.
Western Hills’ Rafael Ruiz hit a free throw less than 30 seconds into the third quarter to get the East Jessamine lead into single digits at 37-28, but the Jaguars responded with a 23-5 run to lead 60-33 with 1:47 left in the third.
The Jaguars led 66-38 going into the fourth quarter.
“I’m not taking anything away from East Jessamine,” Cody said. “They’re a good team, and they played hard. We didn’t compete.”
Zach Semones led WHHS with 15 points, and the Jaguars’ Ben McNew scored a game-high 17 points.
WHHS (7-5) is back in action tonight, playing Henry County in a 2A Sectional game at the Christian Academy of Louisville.
Henry County defeated Western Hills 68-67 on Dec. 6 in New Castle.
“We’re 7-5,” Cody said. “We have the district ahead of us and the 2A game tomorrow.
“We can’t dwell on this, and we can’t do anything about it. We have to move forward.”
EAST JESSAMINE (79) — Michael Powell 4, Zion Thomas 14, Derek Kahler 2, Keegan Lockhart 10, Cam Thompson 9, Zach Coleman 2, DeQuante Jackson 15, Ben McNew 17, Nicholas Thompson 2, Caleb Smith 4.
WESTERN HILLS (48) — Rafael Ruiz 6, DJ Outlaw 2, Matson Wainwright 6, Zach Semones 15, Walter Campbell 3, Keith Wickers 4, Eric Gabbard 10.