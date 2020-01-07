Eastern’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 20-7 lead at the end of the first quarter Tuesday and withstood a rally by Franklin County to win 47-44 at FCHS.
The Eagles led 30-22 at halftime and 41-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Zyshonne Atkinson led FCHS with 12 points, and Eastern’s James Jewell scored 16 points to lead all players.
Eastern is now 11-5.
Franklin County (5-7) plays its next game Friday at Frankfort in a district matchup.
EASTERN (47) — Isaiah Cook 4, Simon Craig 2, Stacey Anderson 2, Ben Craig 7, Charlie Storm 3, Christian Spalding 5, Zach Bird 8, James Jewell 16.
FRANKLIN CO. (44) --— Zac Cox 5, Derrick King 8, Cameron Phelps 8, Phillip Peiffer 3, Zyshonne Atkinson 12, Jacob Lewis 4, Joe Meador 4.