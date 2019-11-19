Frankfort High had eight players earn all-district honors for Class 1A District 3 from the Greater Louisville Football Coaches Association.
Named to the first team were Xavier Cleveland at wide receiver, Tayshon Hamilton as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman, Azeno Williams at outside linebacker and Reed Miklavcic as a punter.
Earning honorable mention were Williams at running back, Charlie Ellis at fullback, Elijah Walker at tight end, Jyden Graham as an offensive lineman, Javen Haskins at outside linebacker and Cleveland at safety.