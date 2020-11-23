Elkhorn Middle School football coach Phil Smith knew before the season started the Elks had the potential to win the state championship.
Elkhorn’s eighth-grade team reached that potential Saturday, winning the Kentucky Middle School Football Association’s Division I state championship with a 28-26 win over Bowling Green.
The game was played at Taylor County High School.
“I knew with the players we had coming in that we could reach the state championship, and we definitely had the potential to win it,” Smith said.
The Elks went into Saturday’s game with a 10-2 record, and they had to battle to reach their 11th win.
“It was back and forth,” Smith said of the game. “Our guys made a stop in the fourth quarter, on fourth and three. The defense came up with a big stop, and that kind of sealed the game for us. We were able to run out the clock from there.”
Bowling Green was a different kind of opponent for Elkhorn because of its passing game.
“That was a challenge for our defense,” Smith said. “We only played one other team that passes the ball. The rest are running teams.”
But once the Elks made that adjustment and got over some nervousness, they were in good shape.
“I think they were a little nervous,” Smith said. “There was an opportunity for us to get out to a big lead, but I think nerves got to us a little bit. We missed a couple of assignments that kept them in the game.
“Once we took the lead back in the third quarter, we never looked back.”
Kalen Washington scored all of Elkhorn’s points, rushing for four touchdowns and scoring twice on two-point conversions.
Smith also had a few seventh-graders dressed for the championship game.
“There were four or five players I moved up,” he said. “I wanted them to get that experience, to know what it’s like to be in a state championship game in case we make it back.”
Players who dressed for the title game were eighth-graders Washington, Elesius (Juice) Robinson, JD Smith, Kaden Campbell, Josh Walton, Hunter Gotshall, Yuraage Woods, Taurean Smith, Brayden Corbin, Caleb Jones, Jeremy Walters, Joseph Turner, James Harris, Cooper Matthews, Austin Marshall, Jacob Ward, Collin Tate, Rylan Gillion, Elijah Samuels, Anthony Urbina-Melendez, Xavier Linton, Tyler Harrod, Adam Gonzalez, Julian Boesche, Jason Semones, John Thomas Sisco, Ben Dunmire, Benjamin Feldman, Trace Miles and Jabari Wood, and seventh-graders Jayquan Crawford, Delano Collins, Shalom Moore, Coen Taylor and Jaden Samuels.
