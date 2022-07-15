EMS logo

The Elkhorn Middle School Lady Elks girls basketball team will have tryouts for the 2022 season on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. each day at EMS.

All incoming fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders are welcome to try out.

Students must bring a current sports physical to participate.

For more information, contact Madison Sandford at 859-327-0913.

