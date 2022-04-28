EMS logo

The Elkhorn Middle School girls basketball team will have its first open gym on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m.

All incoming fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade future Lady Elks are eligible to attend. Students must bring a current sports physical to participate.

Workouts will continue every Tuesday and Thursday moving forward starting May 10 from 4-6 p.m.

