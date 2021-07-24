EMS logo

Tryouts for the Elkhorn Middle School girls basketball teams will be Wednesday and Thursday at the school from 5:30-7:30 p.m. both days.

Prior to tryouts, there will be an open gym at EMS Monday and Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. both days.

All incoming fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade girls are invited to attend. Those trying out must provide a current sports physical to participate.

For more information, contact Joey Thacker at 502-330-7323 or Madison Webb at 859-327-0913.  

