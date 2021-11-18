The Elkhorn Middle School wrestling team placed seventh last weekend in a tournament at Boyle County. On the front row, from left, are Xavier Kirk, Ray Ray Bradshaw, Raiden Riggle, Landon Russell and Ryder Alvis. On the middle row are Jacob Olds, Jordyn Crutcher, Sue Dean, Shamari Aitken, Noah Flint, Jevauri Jones, Wesley Coffman and Elijah Bates. On the back row are Landon Dees, Blayton Chaillaux, Sirod Norphlet, Zander Eddington, Zay Brown, Robbie Hopper, Nick Reynolds, Bradley Wells, Jaden Horn and Jazion Lewis. (Photo submitted)
The Elkhorn Middle School wrestling team took seventh place in the third annual Boyle Middle School Tournament last weekend. A total of 20 teams competed in the tournament.
“For only having three returning from last season, I am so proud of these young boys and girls,” Elkhorn coach Rocky Huber said. “Last season we did not compete in any middle school tournaments.
“We have increased our numbers this year to 30-plus. We have three girls wrestling this year — Lilly Perkins, Jordyn Crutcher and Sue Dean — and I expect them to be a threat to the boys by the end of the season.”
Zay Brown, wrestling in the 240-pound class, went 2-1 and took second place at Boyle County. Ray Ray Bradshaw was fourth in the 75-pound weight class, and Bradley Wells placed fourth in the 168-pound class with a 4-2 record, scoring 17 team points.
Other wrestlers for EMS, their record on the day and points scored were Blayton Chaillaux, 4-2, 12 points; Xavier Kirk, 3-2, 10 points; Tyler Woofter, 2-2, 10 points; Shamari Aitken, 2-2, six points; and Noah Flint and Jevauri Jones, both 1-2, 4 points each.
Sirod Norphlet went 2-2, and Landon Russell, Landon Dees and Elijah Bates all went 1-2.
The Elks’ next tournament is the Pittman Duals, which they are hosting Nov. 27.
