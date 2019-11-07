The Elkhorn Middle School eighth-grade football team didn’t have the start it wanted to begin the season, but the Elks ended it in the state championship game.
EMS posted four wins to reach the Kentucky Middle School Football Association’s championship game Sunday at Bryan Station, where the Elks lost to North Laurel.
Along the way, the Elks defeated Anderson County, Bullitt Central, the Union Raiders and Graves County.
“We had a big blow the third game of the season when we lost Ty Taylor to an injury,” EMS coach Phil Smith said. “He was out six weeks, and we got him back right after the conference playoffs.
“We were looking to go undefeated this year and make a deeper run in the postseason. This is a very talented group. They have size, speed, athleticism, and they’re a great group of kids.
“When we lost Ty, we had a couple guys step in that kept us afloat.”
The Elks reached the championship game of the Bluegrass Conference tournament, losing to Royal Spring out of Georgetown.
Last year, Elkhorn’s seventh-grade team went 11-2 and made it to a regional final in the state playoffs, losing to eventual state champion Johnson County.
“We didn’t expect much of a fall off,” Smith said about this season. “Our eighth-graders laid the foundation last year, and this year our eighth-graders picked up the mantle. Now our sixth- and seventh-graders can take up that mantle and take it a step further.”
EMS had three players who played up this year — seventh-graders Jabari Woods and Taurean Smith and sixth-grader Thomas Chaillaux.
“Those guys came to practice, and they gave us enough guys to give our eighth-graders a good look in practice,” Smith said.
With Taylor out for much of the season, the Elks got production from Isaiah Gilmore, Nick Burnette, Johnathan Griffin, Jai’zon Collins and Brennan Rhodes-Robinson along with strong quarterback play from Tyler Broyles and Elijah Lilly.
“It was scoring by committee to keep things going,” Smith said.
Smith, in his second year as Elkhorn’s coach, said he’s gotten strong support from Franklin County head football coach Eddie James, Elkhorn Middle School Athletic Director Dennis Ledford and Leroy Brock, president of Franklin County Youth Football.
“The season didn’t start the way we expected it to,” Smith said, “but to finish as strong as we did, you can’t ask for any better.”