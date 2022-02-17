021922.ElkhornWrestling_submitted.jpg

Members of Elkhorn Middle School's wrestling team celebrate after taking first place at the Bondurant Duals last month. (Photo submitted)

Elkhorn Middle School’s wrestling team won the Bondurant Duals at Western Hills on Jan. 29 for its first team win of the season.

The tournament drew 10 teams from surrounding counties. The Elks had placed in the top 10 in all of their previous duals.

"I couldn't be more proud of our team,” EMS coach Rocky Huber said. “We have three returning wrestlers from last year.”

Elkhorn added 32 wrestlers to its roster this year.

The Elks thought they had won the tournament when Zander Eddington, their heavyweight wrestler, won his match with a pin, but DeSales had one more chance. Elkhorn fourth-grader Ja’Kobe Reed, a first-year wrestler, pinned his opponent in the second period, securing the team victory for the Elks.

The members of this year’s team are Landon Aliff, Raiden Riggle, Cooper Bell, Ryder Avis, Ja’Kobe Reed, Xavier Kirk, Joe Reed, Ray Ray Bradshaw, Noah Flint, Jauvari Jones, JJ Leach, Marcus Wilson Jr., Jacob Olds, Tyler Woofter, Nick Rynolds, Jordyn Crutcher, Sue Dean, Blayton Chaillaux, Sirod Norphlet, Shamari Aitken, Landon Dees, Elijah Bates, Zander Eddington, Zay Brown, Jacob Cheek, Wesley Coffman and Landon Russell.

