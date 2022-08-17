Seaton Wix, an eighth-grader at Elkhorn Middle School, will be competing in the USA Baseball 13U Champions Cup Aug. 25-28 in Cary, North Carolina.

Seaton Wix has been selected to play in the USA Baseball 13U Champions Cup later this month in North Carolina. Wix is in the eighth grade at Elkhorn Middle School. (Photo submitted)

Wix was invited to USA Baseball’s NTIS (National Talent Identification Series) tryout in June, and he tried out for the Midwest region in Rantoul, Illinois at the end of June with his primary position at catcher.

