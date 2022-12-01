Frankfort’s girls basketball team lost to Tates Creek 57-36 Wednesday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

FHS logo

FHS’ Rhealee Ellis hit seven 3-pointers, going 7-for-14 from beyond the arc, and finished with a team-high 22 points.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription