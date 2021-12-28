122921.FBall-UofL Jordan_Air Force.jpg

Louisville's Jawhar Jordan (25) stiff arms Air Force's David Eure during the Servpro First Responder Bowl Tuesday in Dallas. Air Force won 31-28. (Trevor Cokley | U.S. Air Force)

Going into the First Responder Bowl, Louisville's football team knew how Air Force was going to attack. It was a no-brainer really. After all, the Falcons were, in their coach's words, "a grinder team." They led the nation in rushing, disdaining the pass. They had 91 plays in a row without even attempting a pass and had thrown only six TD passes all season.

So the last thing the Cardinals (6-7) expected was to have to contend with pitch and catch plays, but Air Force (10-3) lived up to its name in building a two-touchdown lead and then holding off U of L in the final minutes for a 31-28 victory in Gerald F. Ford Stadium in Dallas Tuesday.

Quarterback Haaziq Daniels burned the Cards for touchdown passes of 61 and 64 yards out of the Falcons triple option offense that came into the game averaging 340.8 rushing yards and the second-fewest passing yards nationally at 82.5 

"The running game didn't beat us," U of L coach Scott Satterfield said. "It was those throws over the top. They made the plays in the passing game and that was the difference in the game."

Daniels also completed several other long bombs and finished 9-of-10 for 252 yards, which was easily a season-high. He also scored on runs of five yards and one yard. He made it look easy against Louisville's befuddled defense, and he said it was, with the Cards stacking the box and concentrating on run plays.

"Most of the time there was no pressure at all," Daniels said. "And the receivers were wide open. It was pretty much easy passes."

The target who was open most was Brandon Lewis, who caught both of Daniels' touchdown throws and finished with five receptions for a career-high 172 yards. That was the most receiving yardage ever for an Air Force player in 28 bowl games.

"I don't know if you can ever forecast how a game is going to go," Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. "So much depends on being able to adjust, and our guys did. Obviously, the protection went well and Haaziq's delivery was really, really good. He put the ball in the right spot where guys could do something with it."

Louisville finally did adjust, but it was too late. After the Cards had closed to within 21-14 on a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jawhar Jordan at the 5:30 mark of the first half, Air Force answered with an 11-play, 75 yard drive to lead 28-14 at halftime.

The Cardinals narrowed the deficit to 28-21 on a 34-yard TD pass from Malik Cunningham to Tyler Harrell late in the third quarter, but Air Force then ran 9½ minutes off the clock by driving from its own 25-yard line to the U of L six before kicking a 26-yard field goal that ultimately proved the difference.

Louisville stayed within striking distance, needing only six plays to move 70 yards, with Cunningham's 22-yard touchdown run with 2:57 left finishing the scoring. But the Cards couldn't recover an onside kick and Air Force ran out the clock.

Cunningham finished with 207 yards passing and 92 rushing. Trevion Cooley led all rushers with 100 yards on 18 carries, including a one-yard TD, and Harrell caught four passes for 80 yards with a 34-yard TD.

For the Cards, though, it was the same old story — too many missed opportunities, including just one score in three red zone chances; failure to convert a key fourth down; a missed field goal; and untimely penalties.

Also familiar: another close loss. It was U of L's fourth defeat by seven points or less. On the heels of last year's 4-7 slate, it also marked the first back-to-back losing seasons since 2008-09, the last two years of Steve Kragthorpe's tenure. And it was the first loss in a bowl game for Satterfield, who had been 4-0.

"There were several factors in the game," Satterfield said. "In a drive into the red zone, Cunningham scrambles for a first down and we get called for a holding. That sets us back and we miss a 45-yard field goal and we lose by three. Then there's a couple things we didn't do good in the passing game.

"They threw the ball as good as they have all year and a lot of that has to do with us. We didn't cover very well. We've got to be able to cover those guys. All three phases really contributed.

"We moved the ball, we just didn't have it very much. That's the way Air Force wins, they occupy the ball and you don't get many opportunities. You have to capitalize on them, and we didn't."

