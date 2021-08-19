The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department’s fall pickleball league begins play Monday at East Frankfort Park.

Participation was so strong for the spring league that another night of play has been added, according to Jacki Hedger, sports coordinator for the department.

On Tuesdays, intermediate players will have courts reserved from 5-8 p.m. through the end of September. Advanced and tournament players will compete on Thursdays.

A new night for beginning players will be added on Wednesdays, allowing them to receive instruction, guided play and competitive matches throughout the five-week season.

The season closes with league playoffs in the final week of September.

