032423.Austin Farmer_Facebook.jpg

Austin Farmer has been named the head coach of Frankfort High’s boys soccer team, becoming just the fifth head coach in the program’s nearly 40 years of existence.

He replaces Brad Kennedy, who resigned after last season. Kennedy was the head coach for eight seasons. FHS won three district championships during his tenure, and last season the Panthers captured the All “A” Classic state title. They were runners-up in the All “A” Classic state tournament in 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription