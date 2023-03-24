Austin Farmer has been named the head coach of Frankfort High’s boys soccer team, becoming just the fifth head coach in the program’s nearly 40 years of existence.
He replaces Brad Kennedy, who resigned after last season. Kennedy was the head coach for eight seasons. FHS won three district championships during his tenure, and last season the Panthers captured the All “A” Classic state title. They were runners-up in the All “A” Classic state tournament in 2021.
“To say I’m excited about this opportunity would be a serious understatement,” Farmer said in a post on the FHS boys soccer Facebook page. “The love I have for this program is only matched by every individual that makes it such a special place.
“As head coach my priority will be to uphold the program’s standard of excellence while at the same time adding to its continuing success. In saying that, I can’t wait to get to work and see what the future will bring.”
Farmer has been a member of the FHS coaching staff since 2016. He has spent time with both the middle school and high school programs, most recently serving as varsity assistant coach.
A graduate of Western Hills, as a player Farmer won four district titles, two regional championships and was named all-state before continuing his playing career at Georgetown College.
