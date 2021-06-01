FAST accepts donation

Jackie Gordon Duvall, center, founder/head coach of FAST, accepts donation from Bill Scott and Melinda Nunley of the Frankfort Rotary Youth Board. (Photo submitted)
The FAST Track Club has over 60 members between the ages of 3-17 years old.
 
According to Jackie Gordon Duvall, founder/head coach of FAST, "having community groups like the Rotary Club support the purchase of running shoes for the kids is an enormous blessing to our organization. New shoes are not only great motivation to stay active but can really help a kid excel in the sport.”

