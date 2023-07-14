Western Hills Principal Ryan King, left, and Franklin County Principal Chris Tracy, right, will compete in dirt drag racing Wednesday at the Franklin County Fair in vehicles made competition ready by students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center. Ryan Shouse, center, is the automotive technician instructor at FCCTC. (Photo submitted)
Advanced auto technician students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center got involved with the Franklin County Fair last year, working on two cars that competed in the demolition derby.
That was such a success the students are back at it this year.
“The Derby went well, and the kids were very excited about it,” said Ryan Shouse, automotive technician instructor at FCCTC. “We had good support from the school board and the principal, and we had support from the community. They were excited to see the kids doing something they were learning to do.
“This year we decided to do something completely different. We’re going to try and do something different every year, and this year is dirt drag racing.”
Just as they did last year, the students will have two vehicles in the competition, one representing Franklin County and the other representing Western Hills.
In last year’s demolition derby, the FCHS car outlasted the WHHS car by a few minutes, and Franklin County received a traveling trophy for the win.
Students have to be in the second, third or fourth year in the program to work on the project.
“The first day they walked in, the upperclass students were asking ‘what are we doing this year?’ They’re excited we’re doing drag racing,” said Shouse, who came up with the project last year.
The students began working on the cars after Christmas break, and this year the vehicles will be driven by FCHS Principal Chris Tracy and WHHS Principal Ryan King.
“Last year two brothers who are friends of mine ran the cars,” Shouse said. “This year we asked both principals. We thought this would be a way to have more school involvement. It adds to the cross-town rivalry, and they were all in. They wanted to do it.”
The competition will be Wednesday, part of the KOI Drag Racing. Eliminations will begin at 7 p.m. with practice and registration starting at 5 p.m.
Tracy and King will be driving Ford Explorers in the two-wheel drive class.
Both vehicles were donated to the FCCTC automotive technician program, and neither had been driven for several years.
“They had to do a lot of repairs and upkeep,” Shouse said of his students. “We put new tires on the back of one, changed a lot of fluids, one needed a new fuel pump. There were just a lot of things that had to be done.”
Now the cars are ready to go on Wednesday.
“I’d like to see people who come see this wear their colors,” Shouse said. “If you’re Western Hills wear green and if you’re County wear yellow and blue. Show these kids we support them.”
