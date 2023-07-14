071523.Principals-drag race_submitted.jpg

Western Hills Principal Ryan King, left, and Franklin County Principal Chris Tracy, right, will compete in dirt drag racing Wednesday at the Franklin County Fair in vehicles made competition ready by students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center. Ryan Shouse, center, is the automotive technician instructor at FCCTC. (Photo submitted)

Advanced auto technician students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center got involved with the Franklin County Fair last year, working on two cars that competed in the demolition derby.

That was such a success the students are back at it this year.

