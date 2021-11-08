Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s basketball teams will host “Flyer Madness” Nov. 17 at FCHS beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m. — Girls elementary teams announced

6 p.m. — Boys elementary teams announced

6:30 p.m. — Elkhorn Middle School

6:45 p.m. — FCHS cheerleaders

7 p.m. — Girls freshman basketball

7:15 p.m. — FCHS dance team

7:30 p.m. — Girls JV/varsity

7:45 p.m. — Boys freshman/JV/varsity

There will be a silent auction in the foyer.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and children ages 6 and under are admitted free.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription