The first district win this season for Franklin County’s boys basketball team came with an added bonus.
The Flyers defeated The Frankfort Christian Academy 79-11 Tuesday at TFCA for the 1,000th victory in the program’s history.
FCHS scored the first 13 points of Tuesday’s game and led 26-2 after the first quarter and 58-3 at halftime.
“We talked about coming out and having respect for our opponent and the game,” FCHS coach Tony Wise said. “I thought we did that. It was an odd start time (5:30 p.m.).
“There was no JV game, so we started early. I thought we did what we had to do.”
The second half was played with a running clock.
“We’re young, and we’re just learning,” TFCA coach Tim Marcum said. “That’s the bottom line. I was pleased we didn’t give up. I thought in the first half we looked so intimidated, more so than we did against Berea.”
The Royals, who dressed nine players for the game, have one senior, a sophomore, four freshmen and three eighth-graders on their roster.
“Tim does a great job,” Wise said. “I don’t think he gets credit because they’re young. They have middle schoolers playing high school juniors and seniors and that’s hard, but they’re trying to do things the right way, and they play extremely hard.”
The Flyers had 12 players score, led by Derrick King and Joe Meador with 11 points each. Michael Dummitt was in double figures with 10 points.
TFCA was led by freshman Femi Obielodan with seven points.
“I was pleased with Femi,” Marcum said. “There was one series where he gets knocked out of bounds trying to save the ball, and he gets up and runs all the way down the court and tries to block a shot down there.”
The Royals (0-2) play at Walden in Louisville Friday and host Heritage Academy Saturday.
FCHS (3-1) plays at East Jessamine Saturday and returns to district play Tuesday at Great Crossing.
FRANKLIN CO. (79) — Zac Cox 6, Brandon Atkinson 2, Derrick King 11, Caymen Mays-Clark 5, Michael Dummitt 10, Peyton McElmurray 5, Zyshonne Atkinson 4, Jacob Lewis 6, Max Mulder 6, Jayden Mattison 8, Joe Meador 11, Brenton Sears 5.
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (11) — Emerson Marcum 2, Ethan Marcum 1, Femi Obielodan 7, Weston Jones 1.