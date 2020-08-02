Franklin County's boys golf team is hosting its annual tournament, the Flyer Classic, Monday at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

Over 20 teams are entered in the tournament, and there will be a total of 16 local players from FCHS, Western Hills and Frankfort.

FCHS has named this year's tournament the Flyer "COVID" Classic.

Tee times start at 8 a.m.

Live scoring will be available at kyjrgolf.bluegolf.com.

