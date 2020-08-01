080120.FCGolf-VanHouten_submitted.jpg

Franklin County senior Abe VanHouten putts on No. 16 at Picadome in Lexington Friday at the Lafayette Five Star Invitational. VanHouten is barefoot after removing his shoes to identify his golf ball in a water-filled bunker. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County's boys golf team opened its season at the Lafayette Five Star Invitational Friday in Lexington at Picadome.

The Flyers shot 355. Senior Abe VanHouten led FCHS with an 85, followed by freshman Ben Bevington, 86; sophomore Will Dowler, 89; junior Jacob Hogan, 95; and sophomore Will Logan, 104.

Taylor County won the team title with a score of 285, and Trinity was runner-up at 291.

FCHS is back in action Monday in the Model Invitational at the University Club at Arlington in Richmond.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription