The Franklin County High School girls basketball team is heading to Rupp Arena for its first round game in the KHSAA Migua Beef Jerky Sweet Sixteen this afternoon and is asking fans to line Versailles Road to show their support.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The Lady Flyers' bus is departing FCHS at 2:15 p.m. to travel to Lexington for its game against Henderson County. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

