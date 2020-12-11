Franklin County High School supporters lined East Main Street and Versailles Road Friday afternoon to cheer on the football team team as its bus departed on the two-hour trip to Paintsville to take on the defending Class 4A state champions, the undefeated Johnson Central Golden Eagles, in the state semifinals.

Many fans waved signs of encouragement and rang cowbells as the two charter buses were accompanied by a police escort out of town.

The game will be livestreamed at https://www.team1prep.com/ky/?fbclid=IwAR1mBVuKS2sSTTcNBXjTUYpl4bcTroMRlXAu2gzGuhBJ-KZJDP_d2Uy72B0 It is a pay-per-view service and costs $9.95.

