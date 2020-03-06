030720.FCFBall-Farrier_ly.jpg
Franklin County's Fred Farrier (2) returns a punt as Waggener's Trevon Davis (13) moves in on defense during a game in October. Farrier, a wide receiver, has received five Division I offers this week. (Linda Younkin)

When the week started, Franklin County’s Fred Farrier had one offer from an NCAA Div. I football program.

At the end of the week, Farrier is up to six DI offers.

“There’s been a lot of excitement,” Farrier said Friday. “I wasn’t expecting all this to happen so quickly. It’s been one after another, back to back.”

Farrier, a junior wide receiver, received his first offer from Alabama A&M. This week he’s gotten offers from Army and MAC schools Toledo, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan.

Farrier garnered attention last weekend in a seven-on-seven tournament in Tennessee. He’s in his first year playing with Go Hard Elite 7v7, a travel team made up of some of the best players in Kentucky.

One catch in particular has been getting plenty of views on Instagram and Twitter.

 

“It was a fade route,” Farrier said. “It was in the back of the end zone. The quarterback threw it out there. I was one-on-one with the corner, and I went up with one hand and caught it.

“One of the coaches said the catch influenced their interest.”

Farrier has taken all the offers in stride.

“There wasn’t one burst of excitement,” he said, “but I’ve had conversations with my mom where she said she’s proud of me, and it’s good to see my hard work pay off and get some attention.”

This past fall, Farrier caught 45 passes for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns for the 11-1 Flyers.

He’s not in any hurry to make a decision on where he’ll go to college.

“So far I’m happy with it,” Farrier said of his recruiting, “but I’m never satisfied. It motivates me to work harder. Now that I have some attention, I can’t slack, I can’t stop. I have to keep going.”

