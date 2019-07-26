Franklin County’s Sam Feldman sat out the early part of baseball season with an injury, but he certainly made an impact when he returned.
Feldman has been named the Most Valuable Player on this year’s State Journal All-County Baseball Team.
The junior played in 23 of the Flyers’ 33 games and finished the season hitting .377 with six doubles, a triple, nine runs driven in and 17 stolen bases.
He was selected to the regular season all-region team.
Here is the rest of the all-county team, listed in alphabetical order.
Aspen Combs, WHHS
Combs, a sophomore, played in 28 games and hit .333 in 54 at-bats.
He had eight RBI and scored 13 runs.
Charlie Ellis, FHS
A sophomore, Ellis played in all 25 of the Panthers’ games. He hit .357 with a .486 slugging percentage.
Ellis had 17 RBI and scored 28 runs. He also had 14 stolen bases.
Stephen Golson, FCHS
Golson, a senior, hit .291 with a .367 on-base percentage. He drove in 19 runs and was named the MVP of the 41st District Tournament.
Cole Hampton, FCHS
A senior, Hampton played in the infield and pitched for the Flyers.
He hit .320 with 11 RBI, 22 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
Hampton pitched 32.2 innings with 30 strikeouts. He had a 3-1 record and four saves.
Bennett Myers, FCHS
Myers, a freshman, pitched 50.2 innings and finished with a 6-2 record and 1.38 earned run average.
Going 3-0 in regular-season district play, he had a 0.412 ERA and gave up just one earned run. He was named to the regular season all-region team.
Connor Purvis, WHHS
Purvis, a junior, hit .318 with 17 RBI. He hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the 11th Region Tournament that gave WHHS a 2-1 lead over eventual state champion Tates Creek.
Skyler Sutton, WHHS
A senior, Sutton started 10 games and posted a 5-4 record. He had an ERA of 1.76 and struck out 43 batters in 47.2 innings.
Jessie Thurman, FCHS
Thurman, a senior, hit .344 with a home run, eight doubles and 18 RBI.
He was named to the regular season all-region team.
Brandon Webb, WHHS
Webb, a junior, was valuable for the Wolverines at the plate and on the mound.
He started 11 games as a pitcher and went 4-7 with 2.20 ERA. His biggest win was a 4-0 decision over Woodford County in the first round of the 41st District Tournament.
He struck out 89 batters in 60.1 innings.
Webb hit .325 with 18 RBI and 12 runs scored.
Garrett Wellman, FHS
Wellman, a freshman, hit .373, driving in 24 runs and scoring 16 runs.
He also stole 11 bases.