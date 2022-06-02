Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The FCHS Flyer Archery Camp, for all rising fourth through ninth graders for the 2022-2023 school year, will be Monday through June 10 at the Franklin County High School gym.

The camp will be from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. each day. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. to accommodate working parents and close at 1 p.m.

Early registration is $75 per child if payment is received by Friday. Online registration is available at https://bit.ly/3MIGkfY.

Registration and payment received after Friday or at the door will be $100 for the first child and $90 for each additional sibling attending.

The camp will be staffed with current FCHS archery team members and coaching staff. Every camper will learn the correct archery process including stance, form, control and focus.

NASP regulation bows will be provided if needed. Archers are welcome to bring their own NASP regulation bow. Every camper will receive a T-shirt to wear for the demonstration on the last day of camp.

Parents, grandparents, family and friends are invited to attend the last day, Friday, June 10, for a demonstration of archery skills and abilities learned.

A lunch, with drink, will be provided to all campers on Monday through Thursday.

For more information, email fchsflyerarcheryteam@gmail.com or call Todd Bailey at 502-930-8066.

