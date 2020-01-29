According to a statement released on the Franklin County girls basketball team’s Twitter account, FCHS head coach Joey Thacker suffered a medical episode at the end of school Wednesday but has been medically cleared to return home.

According to the statement, because of the incident and its effect on the team, the program’s junior varsity and varsity games scheduled Thursday night at Bardstown have been canceled.

