The Lady Flyers golf team captured the 2A state tournament championship at Owensboro Country Club on Monday.

Savannah Salchli led the Franklin County High School squad with an 82. She tied for fifth place in the one-day, 18-hole tournament.

091322 FCHS girls golf

Members of the Franklin County High School girls golf team are, from left, Claudia Logan, Savannah Salchli, coach Carmello Benassi, Suzette Bailey, Gracie Eaton and Ellie Bevington. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription