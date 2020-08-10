Franklin County's Jordan Harris and Western Hills' Adisyn Fox both shot high school career lows at the Lady Bulldogs Classic Saturday at Kearney Hill in Lexington.

Harris shot 82 to tie for 27th place, and Fox shot 83 to tie for 29th out of 110 players.

FCHS placed 10th out of 19 teams with a score of 361.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription