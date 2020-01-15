Franklin County senior John Lowe has been wrestling since he was in the sixth grade, and he played football when he was younger.
While wrestling doesn’t get a lot of attention, it’s the sport that Lowe favors and the only one in which he participates.
Last weekend at the Tates Creek Invitational, Lowe won the 145-pound weight class, defeating three ranked wrestlers on the way to the title.
For that performance, Lowe has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
He also excels in the classroom with a 3.91 grade-point average.
Lowe, who is ranked 13th in the state in his weight class, is the son of John and Vonda Lowe.
SJ: What do you like about wrestling?
Lowe: I like that it gives me a lot of discipline. It’s a really tough sport, but it teaches me that no matter what happens in life, you’re able to overcome it.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Lowe: It would probably be coach (Jeremy) Gardner (now head wrestling coach at Spencer County). He coached me in the eighth grade and when I was a freshman. I wasn’t as athletic or as good as the others, and he inspired me that I could be as good as everyone else. He inspired me to be the person I am now.
SJ: What’s your favorite subject in school?
Lowe: Right now it’s history, but I want to be an engineer when I go to college.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Lowe: Probably breaking my arm and leg. I know that’s weird for a favorite sports memory, but it was one of those things where I was able to overcome my injuries, and it helped me be the person I am now.
SJ: Will you wrestle in college?
Lowe: Probably not. The schools I’m interested in don't offer wrestling.