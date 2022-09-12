Propelled by Will Dowler’s seventh-place finish, the Franklin County boys golf team came in fifth at the Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference (CKBC) Championship at the Woodford Club Saturday.

Western Hills’ Jackson Whitaker tied for second with a 69 and Dowler was in a three-way tie for seventh with a 74.

091222 FCHS boys golf

From left are Zach Perry, Aldon Webber, Kolby Nesslerode, Coach Kevin Hall, Will Dowler, Will Logan, Ben Bevington and Brayden Byers. Missing from photo are Gunnar Roberts, Sam Brown and Porter Peele. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription