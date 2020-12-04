112820.FBallFC-Tracy-Claudio_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Braedyn Tracy (6) and Zack Claudio (7) celebrate after Claudio caught a touchdown pass from Nick Broyles in the third quarter of the Flyers' playoff game Nov. 27 at Central. FCHS won 42-6. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Friday’s game third-round playoff football game between Franklin County High School and Allen County-Scottsville for the region title has been tentatively rescheduled to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., according to FCHS coach Eddie James.

Franklin County Athletics Director Tracy Spickard said the postponement is COVID related and allows time for contact tracing. A decision on if the game will be played Saturday will be made around noon.

This developing story will be updated as The State Journal learns more.

