112820.FBallFC-Tracy-Claudio_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Braedyn Tracy (6) and Zack Claudio (7) celebrate after Claudio caught a touchdown pass from Nick Broyles in the third quarter of the Flyers' playoff game Nov. 27 at Central. FCHS won 42-6. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Editor's Note: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 to include a joint statement from Franklin County Schools and Allen County Schools.

Franklin County's football team will play its regional championship game against Allen County-Scottsville tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Benny Watkins Field.

The game, originally scheduled for Friday, had been postponed.

The Franklin County Schools and Allen County Schools released a joint statement today, and it was posted on the FCS Facebook page.

Here is the statement:

"Yesterday’s scheduled game between Allen County-Scottsville High School and Franklin County High School was postponed to allow time for public health officials to complete contact tracing. Our primary objective was to make sure that we were doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of our athletes, coaching staff, spectators, and our entire communities and still enable our students to continue their season.
 
"After collaboration with Franklin County School officials, Franklin County Health Department, Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Allen County School officials, and the Allen County Health Department, we are pleased that the game between Allen County-Scottsville and Franklin County High School will be able to continue tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.
 
"This type of collaborative effort is exactly how we will get through these challenging times. Both teams have agreed to follow KHSAA guidelines which includes social distancing and wearing masks on the sidelines and by all spectators. Additionally, to the extent possible athletes will wear masks during game play.
 
"We are excited that our student athletes will have the opportunity to play this evening."

