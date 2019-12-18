Just a sophomore, Franklin County’s Davont Smith is in his ninth year of wrestling.
In Saturday’s Frankfort Duals tournament held at FCHS, Smith went 5-0 in the 106-pound weight class and has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Smith is the son of Tina Atkinson and Daniel Smith.
SJ: What do you like about wrestling?
Smith: I’ve been doing it for a while, and my dad did it. It lets me get rid of a lot of energy. I’m pretty hyper all day.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Smith: I don’t think I have one just now.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Smith: My dad. He was the one who got me started, and before we moved to Kentucky he coached me the entire time. He still tries to come to my matches when he can. He lives in Florida now.
SJ: Do you play any other sports?
Smith: Not now. I used to play soccer, and I tried football.
SJ: Have you set any goals for this season?
Smith: I want to place at regionals and make it to state.