Franklin County High School football coach Eddie James wants to send his players to Class 4A Final Four in style.
The coach is asking supporters to cheer on the team at 1 p.m. Friday as the Flyers’ bus departs Frankfort for their semifinal game against undefeated Johnson Central (10-0) in Paintsville.
“We would love to see our supporters line Main Street and Versailles Road to cheer us on as we leave town,” James said. “Grab a friend, make a sign and cheer us on as we head to Johnson Central.”
The Flyers (8-1) took home the Class 4A Region 2 football championship Friday night with a convincing 48-14 win over Allen County-Scottsville at Benny Watkins Field. It was the first regional football title for the school since 1979.
FCHS will take on Johnson Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a trip to state championship game on the line. The Golden Eagles are the defending state champs and have played in the state finals each of the past five seasons. They won in 2016 and finished runners-up in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Those who participate in the sendoff are asked to practice social distancing and to wear face masks.
