Nominations are being accepted for the second class of the Franklin County High School Football Hall of Fame.

Candidates must be nominated in order to be considered by the committee. 

The committee is looking for alumni of the program who have not only excelled in football but have made an impact on their community and proven to represent the program in a positive manner throughout their lives.

Those interested in nominating someone may print and hand write the form at https://bit.ly/2020hofnomination, or they may also fill out the form digitally via Google Forms at https://bit.ly/FCFB-HOFNOMINATION.

Nominations are due by June 15. For more information, contact coach Eddie James at 502-382-7518.

