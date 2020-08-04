Franklin County had the best local team finish, and Frankfort’s Garrett Wellman had the best local individual finish at the Flyer “COVID” Classic golf tournament Tuesday at Juniper Hill.
Wellman shot a five-over par 75 to lead the local golfers. That score was good for a tie for 12th place.
FCHS, the host team, placed 15th with a score of 343. FHS was 17th with a score of 378, and Western Hills was 18th at 387.
Will Dowler led the Flyers with a score of 82, followed by Ben Bevington and Abe VanHouten at 84, Will Logan at 93 and Jacob Hogan at 96.
Also playing for Frankfort were Carter Denton with a 90, Austin Wellman at 105, Cameron Hortenbury at 108, Caleb Duff at 112 and Jacob Blackwell at 126.
Jackson Whitaker led Western Hills with a score of 88, followed by Lathan Roy at 94, Carter Smith at 98, Damien Shanks at 107 and Landon Locker at 113.
Franklin County had a second team, Franklin County Gold, in the tournament, which was led by Zach Perry at 93 and Kolby Nesselrode at 98.
St. Mary claimed the team title with a score 300, edging runner-up St. Henry by two shots. Rounding out the top five were Trinity, 307; Montgomery County, 310; and Spencer County, 311.
Montgomery’s Logan McCormick, St. Mary’s Rocco Zakutney and Ashland Blazer’s Connor Calhoun all shot one-under par 69 to lead the individual competition.
