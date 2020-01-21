Franklin County’s boys basketball team beat Shelby County 64-49 Tuesday night at FCHS, giving Franklin County coach Tony Wise his 300th career victory.
A late 3-pointer from Zach Semones gave Western Hills’ boys basketball team a 48-47 win over Model Tuesday at WHHS.
Franklin County’s girls basketball team lost at Anderson County 62-52 Tuesday.
Flyers 64, Shelby Co. 49
Franklin County used a 15-0 run in the first quarter to take control of the game. Shelby County fought back but never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
FCHS (9-8) led 21-6 after the first quarter, 38-25 at halftime and 50-40 going into the final period.
Joe Meador led the Flyers with 16 points, followed by Cameron Phelps with 12, Zac Cox with 10, Derrick King and Jayden Mattison with nine points each, Jacob Lewis with six and Phillip Peiffer with two points.
Trent Burchfield and Kaden Dugle both scored 18 points to lead Shelby (4-14).
Frankin County’s next game is Thursday at North Bullitt.
WHHS 48, Model 47
In a game that was close throughout, Semones’ 3-pointer proved to be the difference maker.
Model (4-12) led at the first two quarter breaks, 17-16 after the first and 25-23 at halftime.
WHHS (10-8) took a one-point lead, 36-35, at the end of the third quarter.
Semones scored 14 points to lead the Wolverines. Walter Campbell scored 13 points, and Rafael Ruiz chipped in 12 points.
Rounding out the scoring were Eric Gabbard with six points, Matson Wainwright with two and Kolton Perkins with one point.
Model’s Cruse Pingleton led all players with 20 points.
WHHS plays its next game Saturday at Casey County.
Anderson Co. 62, Lady Flyers 52
Franklin County stayed close, but Anderson County was ahead at the end of every quarter in picking up the win.
The Lady Bearcats (17-3) were ahead 15-12 after the first quarter and 30-26 at halftime.
Going into the fourth quarter, Anderson led 47-40.
FCHS had two players in double figures, Brooklynn Miles with 21 points and Patience Laster with 10.
Also scoring for the Lady Flyers were Jazmin Chambers with nine points, Nevaeh Carter with six, and Jasmine Simpson and Lakin Hamblin with three points each.
Carter finished with six rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Miles had five assists and four steals.
Anderson’s Amiya Jenkins posted a double-double of 34 points and 16 rebounds.
FCHS (15-4) plays its next game at home Thursday against Elizabethtown.