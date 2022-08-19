Sue Feamster learned about athletic competition and the lack of opportunities for females at an early age.
She spent a career making sure young women had the chance she didn’t have, and for that she’s being inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Feamster, a 1962 graduate of Franklin County High School, and the other three members of the hall of fame class will be honored Monday at the Galt House in Louisville.
“It was a surprise, but a very welcome surprise,” Feamster said of the honor. “From what I can see of people in it, you’ve got professional athletes, college stars, Olympians. I’m very proud to represent Frankfort and Kentucky.”
Other members of the Class of 2022 are Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky athletic director; Michael Bush, a football star at Male High School, the University of Louisville and in the NFL in the early 2000s; and Dallas Thornton, a basketball star at Male and Kentucky Wesleyan and with the Harlem Globetrotters in the 1960s through the 1980s.
While growing up Feamster, 78, spent her summers at the playground.
“Playgrounds were a big deal then,” she said. “They had a softball team, and I also played on a church league softball team. I tried out for Little League, but that was against the rules.
“I lived on the east side close to the Elkhorn playground. When I was 11, 12 or 13, around there, we had a great playground leader, Nancy Waterfield. At the time she was the lieutenant governor’s daughter.”
During the summer, a competition featuring various events took place among the playgrounds in town.
“She [Waterfield] was very competitive, and she wanted to win that championship,” Feamster said. “We worked really hard to get all the youngsters that came to the playground to come to the championship. We won it. That was my first experience with competition, and I just loved it.”
When Feamster got to Franklin County, her choice of sports was severely limited.
“When I went to school there was only one sport for girls, and it was tennis,” she said. “It was the only thing they had for girls, so that’s what I played.”
With no other sports offered, a group of girls wanted to play a flag football game with the upperclassmen against the lowerclassmen.
“Somehow I was the person that had to go to the principal and ask about the game,” Feamster said. “He didn’t want to talk about it. I didn’t understand what the problem was. I bugged him for weeks.
“Every time I saw him I’d say, ‘Mr. Moore, what about us playing flag football?’ I think he finally just gave up. The game lasted 10 or 12 minutes and was played during halftime of one the boys’ football games. It was just great.”
After graduation, Feamster attended Kentucky for a year before going to Indiana for two years, where she played tennis and field hockey. She completed her undergraduate degree at Kentucky State University, a time she cherishes.
“I think everyone should experience being a minority at least one time in their life,” she said. “It changes your perspective of things.”
After graduation she got a job teaching physical education at Elkhorn Elementary.
“One thing I noticed was we had a brand new school with a beautiful gym, and the equipment I had was 12 feet of tumbling mats and a record player,” she said about the experience. “I had basketball goals, I had a volleyball net, but I didn’t have balls.
“I taught a lot of folk dancing and tumbling. We put on a tumbling display at Elkhorn for a PTA meeting, and I got $200 to buy equipment. That was so strange to me, that there was no equipment.”
It wasn’t long before Feamster went to Kentucky as a graduate assistant, where she worked with campus recreation in charge of women’s intramurals and women’s club sports.
The job was to set up all the intramural sports that were played on campus and she coached all the sports — field hockey, volleyball, basketball, track and tennis.
She worked for Bernard “Skeeter” Johnson, who was director of campus recreation and a mentor.
“He was the consummate professional, and he treated men and women equally,” Feamster said.
It was while attending a national convention with Johnson that Feamster heard about something that would completely change college athletics.
“I went to the government session, and someone from the Education Department was speaking,” Feamster said. “She said one big change that was going to happen was Title IX. I couldn’t believe it.”
Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance, and it celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.
Once back in Lexington, Feamster wrote a letter to UK President Otis Singletary and showed the letter to Johnson, who told her it was a good synopsis of the government session.
Since she lived near Singletary, Feamster dropped the letter in his mailbox one day on her way home.
“The next day Mr. Johnson asked if I’d sent a letter to the president,” Feamster said. “He asked me if I’d ever heard of chain of command. I had no idea what he was talking about. He explained what it was, and I said, ‘that takes too much time.’”
Feamster was off and running with women’s athletics at UK, becoming the school’s first athletic director for women and the first women’s head basketball coach since 1924, when the sport was dropped.
“A committee was assembled, the president asked it to make a recommendation, and eight months later the committee made the recommendation to provide varsity athletics for females,” Feamster said. “It didn’t take long to make the decision to start varsity play in 1974. That’s how it all happened.”
Feamster coached women’s basketball for two years, compiling a 29-13 record. She decided to give up coaching and concentrate on athletic administration, and she set her sights on hiring Pat Head as the next Kentucky coach.
“Pat grew up on a farm, played basketball against her brothers,” Feamster said. “I watched her play in college. She was a great athlete, and I knew she’d be a great coach some day. She was a graduate assistant at Tennessee, and I went after her with everything I had. She committed to come here.”
That was followed by some back-and-forth negotiations with the two schools.
“We finally agreed on $9,500 and moving expenses, and she agreed to come,” Feamster said. “I got a call a couple days later and she said, ‘Sue, I don’t want you to think this is about money. I’m from Tennessee, and my family thinks I should stay in Tennessee, so I’ve made the decision to stay at Tennessee.’
“It was really about her home state. It wasn’t about money, it was about doing the right thing. I understood. I started the search over and got Debbie Yow, and that worked out well. Pat and I were good friends until she died. That was tragic.”
Yow went 79-40 in four years at UK, including going 25-5 in her final season.
In 1978, women’s athletics merged with men’s athletics at UK. Feamster said the only programs fully funded at the time were football and men’s basketball.
“What we did was we already had laid out a plan to bring on so many coaches for women and add more each year,” she said. “Title IX directly impacted men’s athletics as well because we upgraded those sports. Men have every right to use the guidelines of Title IX to go support their sports as well as women.”
Feamster took a leave of absence from UK from 1986-88 and worked with Gov. Martha Layne Collins on the Blue Grass State Games.
“One of my greatest experiences was working with Martha Layne Collins to serve Kentuckians,” Feamster said. “She wanted to do something that would bring people together and help them be active. To help get it off the ground and get it started is something I’m very proud of.”
She returned to UK as assistant athletic director in 1988 and then moved to the development office and worked on the capital campaign.
Feamster also ran a consulting firm. She’s lived in northern Kentucky for 19 years.
“What we did in those formative years was gratifying work,” Feamster said about Title IX in a tribute written by former UK basketball star Valerie Still.
“Today over three million high school girls participate in sports … and our graduate schools, law and medicine, are more than 50% women. Empowering girls and women through sports has been a constant march towards equality. I am grateful to have played a small part in launching that movement.”
