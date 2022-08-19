2022 Ky Sports Hall of Fame_submitted.jpeg

Sue Feamster, a trailblazer for equality in women's sports and a graduate of Franklin County, is being inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Monday. She's pictured with with the rest of the Class of 2022. From left are Mitch Barnhart, Dallas Thornton, Feamster and Michael Bush. (Photo submitted)

Sue Feamster learned about athletic competition and the lack of opportunities for females at an early age.

She spent a career making sure young women had the chance she didn’t have, and for that she’s being inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

082022.Sue Feamster softball_submitted

Sue Feamster stands with coaches Lois and Fred Clarke of the Frankfort Rebels softball team after receiving the MVP award at the 1964 ASA State Softball Championship. (Photo submitted)
082022.Sue Feamster Coach_submitted

Sue Feamster holds a young Kentucky basketball fan as the fan meets the Kentucky mascot. Feamster was named the head women's basketball coach at UK in 1974 when the program returned to campus after a 50-year absence. (Photo submitted)
KSHOF_Plaque_Feamster

Here is Sue Feamster's Hall of Fame plaque, which details her work in women's athletics. Feamster, a graduate of Franklin County and Kentucky State, will be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Monday. (Photo submitted)

