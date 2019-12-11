Athlete of the week logo

Three games, three double-doubles.

That’s how Frankfort’s Jamya Chenault has started the basketball season, and she’s been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

The Lady Panthers were 2-1 going into Wednesday’s game at Eminence.

Chenault, a sophomore, had 15 points and 12 rebounds in FHS’ season-opening win against Trimble County. Against Dayton, a game Frankfort won 49-45, Chenault had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and she had 17 points and 10 rebounds in Frankfort’s 53-50 loss to Lexington Catholic.

She is also a shot putter on FHS’ track team.

Chenault, who has played basketball for five years, is the daughter of Tomma Chenault and James Groves.

Jamya Chenault
Frankfort's Jamya Chenault has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin)

SJ: What is your favorite memory from your athletic career?

Chenault: It would have to be the trip we took last year to Pikeville when we won in the last second.

SJ: You’ve been used primarily in the post in past seasons but are playing some point guard this year. Which position do you like better?

Chenault: Point guard because I can see, when I’m dribbling, where I’m going, and I don’t have to turn away from the basket.

SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?

Chenault: Coach Norman (FHS head girls basketball coach Deron Norman). He’s done a lot and I appreciate everything he’s done, like giving me rides when I don’t have one.

SJ: If you could play another sport, which one would you like to add to your schedule?

Chenault: Football, because if I played football I feel like I’d be good at it. When I was growing up I played football all the time with my brothers. I’m bigger than some people who actually play, and I think I’d be good at tackling people.

SJ: What do you like best about this year’s team?

Chenault: I like that we’re becoming closer, and I like we have more of a positive attitude.

