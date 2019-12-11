Three games, three double-doubles.
That’s how Frankfort’s Jamya Chenault has started the basketball season, and she’s been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Panthers were 2-1 going into Wednesday’s game at Eminence.
Chenault, a sophomore, had 15 points and 12 rebounds in FHS’ season-opening win against Trimble County. Against Dayton, a game Frankfort won 49-45, Chenault had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and she had 17 points and 10 rebounds in Frankfort’s 53-50 loss to Lexington Catholic.
She is also a shot putter on FHS’ track team.
Chenault, who has played basketball for five years, is the daughter of Tomma Chenault and James Groves.
SJ: What is your favorite memory from your athletic career?
Chenault: It would have to be the trip we took last year to Pikeville when we won in the last second.
SJ: You’ve been used primarily in the post in past seasons but are playing some point guard this year. Which position do you like better?
Chenault: Point guard because I can see, when I’m dribbling, where I’m going, and I don’t have to turn away from the basket.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Chenault: Coach Norman (FHS head girls basketball coach Deron Norman). He’s done a lot and I appreciate everything he’s done, like giving me rides when I don’t have one.
SJ: If you could play another sport, which one would you like to add to your schedule?
Chenault: Football, because if I played football I feel like I’d be good at it. When I was growing up I played football all the time with my brothers. I’m bigger than some people who actually play, and I think I’d be good at tackling people.
SJ: What do you like best about this year’s team?
Chenault: I like that we’re becoming closer, and I like we have more of a positive attitude.