Frankfort senior Kennadie Pritchett, seated center, recently signed to play soccer at Asbury University. Seated next to Pritchett are her parents, Randy and Christy Pritchett. Standing, from left, are FHS coaches Jason Shaw, Trent Boyd and Daniel Rogers, Asbury head coach Elyse Overton and Pritchett's brother, Allex Pritchett. (Photo submitted)

Kennadie Pritchett, 18, a senior at Frankfort High School, has signed to play soccer at Asbury University.

Pritchett has lettered in soccer and basketball at FHS.

Parents: Randy and Christy Pritchett

Plans to major in: biology

GPA: 4.1

Sport you plan to play in college: soccer

Position(s) played: forward, center mid

Selected school because: Everyone is friendly, it feels like home, and it has small class sizes.

Chose school over: Had many choices, but Asbury was the best fit.

Honors earned: Golden Boot Award (2), Beta Club, National Honor Society, A and B Honor Roll, KHSAA 3.5 GPA and Higher Award, Youth Salute

Frankfort girls soccer coach Daniel Rogers on Kennadie Pritchett: “We are extremely proud of Kennadie. She’s worked hard to get to this point, and we’re excited that she gets to continue playing at the next level. She’s an incredible student-athlete, and I know she’ll represent FHS soccer well.”

