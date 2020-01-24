Kennadie Pritchett, 18, a senior at Frankfort High School, has signed to play soccer at Asbury University.
Pritchett has lettered in soccer and basketball at FHS.
Parents: Randy and Christy Pritchett
Plans to major in: biology
GPA: 4.1
Sport you plan to play in college: soccer
Position(s) played: forward, center mid
Selected school because: Everyone is friendly, it feels like home, and it has small class sizes.
Chose school over: Had many choices, but Asbury was the best fit.
Honors earned: Golden Boot Award (2), Beta Club, National Honor Society, A and B Honor Roll, KHSAA 3.5 GPA and Higher Award, Youth Salute
Frankfort girls soccer coach Daniel Rogers on Kennadie Pritchett: “We are extremely proud of Kennadie. She’s worked hard to get to this point, and we’re excited that she gets to continue playing at the next level. She’s an incredible student-athlete, and I know she’ll represent FHS soccer well.”